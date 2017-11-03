Notice to WTRAA Members: Malware Alert

Women of the Towing & Recovery Association of America (WTRAA) President Gay Rochester has notified WTRAA members of an email containing Malware that will corrupt the computer of the receiver.

The email is titled “WTRAA Documents Review.”

“Do not open the document link and delete the email upon receipt,” Rochester says, adding that a WTRAA member also received a similar fraudulent email with a different subject line. If the link is opened, Malware will download to the receiver’s computer and access address book contacts.