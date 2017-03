Zacklift International, Inc., has just unveiled its new website zacklift.com. The new site allows visitors to Build-A-Zacklift with step-by-step photos and videos of the removable FIFTHWHEELER. The site also details the three ratings — 45K, 35K and 25K — of both Permanent Mount and FIFTHWHEELER with photos and videos. Check out zacklift.com.