New Kenworth T880 Brochure Now Available
May 19th, 2017
The new Kenworth T880 Brochure is now available with the latest information on the company’s flagship vocational truck.
Since the T880 debuted four years ago, Kenworth has added a number of configurations. The new T880S set-forward front axle for ready-mix, dump and mobile crane applications is the latest addition. The T880 brochure also features the 40-inch flat top sleeper, and 52-inch and 76-inch mid-roof sleepers.
The 32-page brochure highlights the PACCAR MX-13 and PACCAR MX-11 engines. The T880 is standard with the PACCAR MX-13 rated up to 510-hp and 1,850 lb-ft of torque.
The PACCAR MX-11 produces up to 430 hp and 1,650 lb-ft of torque and is 400 pounds lighter than 13-liter engines.
The T880 brochure features Kenworth TruckTech+ Remote Diagnostics and Service Management, Kenworth Driver Performance Center, Kenworth Nav+ HD in-dash system, interior colors and options, and Kenworth seats with adjustability, ride suspension and personal climate control.
Also included are detailed specifications on engine/powertrain, exhaust/aftertreament system, transmission options, electrical, starting and charging, frame, axles and suspension, brakes, wheels/tires, fuel tanks, battery boxes, bumpers, cab/hood/interior, and special equipment and options.
The Kenworth T880 Brochure is available from Kenworth dealers in the United States and Canada or online (www.kenworth.com/media/53913/2017-t880-brochure.pdf).