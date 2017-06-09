New Addition to the 2017 Tow Summit

There’s a new addition to the Towing & Recovery Management Summit, June 28-30, in Nashville, Tenn.

Participate in an industry first and learn how your company can “Turn Scrap Into Gold” at a live streamed event on Wednesday, June 28, (5:30 p.m.) at the Gaylord Opryland Resort.

Right from your seat, tag along with United Road Towing (URT) VP Tom Tedford as URT’s Nashville location hosts an impound vehicle auction. Tom will walk you through how URT sets up their auction and witness live bidding in real time.

This event is available to Tow Summit attendees only. Not registered yet? Visit TowSummit.com for a complete schedule, to register for the Summit and to book a discounted hotel room at Nashville’s Gaylord Opryland Resort. Time is running out.

Questions? Contact Christine Weaver, cweaver@towtimesmag.com, 407-706-6848.