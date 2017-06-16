New 50-Ton Trailer with In-Deck Winch from Talbert Manufacturing

Talbert Manufacturing introduces its 50-Ton Bus Hauler (50CC-BH) trailer. Talbert designed the trailer with an in-deck winch so users can load equipment from either the front or rear of the trailer. The 50CC-BH has a 50-ton capacity rating for hauling a wide range of oversized equipment, including buses, excavators and class A trucks. The trailer also hauls equipment with low clearance and long wheel bases, such as graders and aircraft refueler trucks.

Talbert designed the 50CC-BH with extra steel in the main and side beams of the deck as well as the gooseneck and rear axles. This design allows the trailer to achieve its 50-ton capacity rating without significantly increasing its weight. The trailer features rollers and a snatch block that allow users to pull equipment from either end of the trailer using the 20,000-pound planetary in-deck winch. Customers can operate the winch via remote control, which eliminates the need for additional people when loading inoperable equipment.

The 50CC-BH is equipped with three close-coupled axles and features a 22-foot 6-inch lower deck length, plus a 20-foot 5-inch rear bridge, creating a 43-foot load base, which provides ample space for hauling large equipment. The trailer has a 21-inch deck height and a 24-inch flip-up gooseneck that increases the unit’s 84-inch swing radius to 108 inches. This allows the unit to be used with both three- and four-axle trucks and keeps the trailer within the 53-foot overall length limit when running empty, saving permit costs.

For more visit talbertmfg.com.