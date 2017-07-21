Navistar’s OnCommand® Connection Telematics Solution Now Available

Navistar has announced that its integrated OnCommand® Connection Telematics solution, launched in March, is now available for purchase. It offers truck and bus drivers and fleets an easy-to-use, comprehensive, one-price solution that can help cut the cost of vehicle maintenance, while handling virtually all federal and state compliance needs.

“Only about 30 percent of small fleets are benefiting from the amazing power of telematics,” said Terry Kline, Navistar senior vice president and chief information officer. “In keeping with our DriverFirst™ philosophy and Uptime mission, we developed OnCommand Connection Telematics to make this information easily available and useable for the entire industry, from owner/operators to large fleets, on an integrated, predictable and easy-to-understand basis.”

OnCommand Connection Telematics is a combined hardware and software solution that provides a steady stream of real-time vehicle data linked to GPS and other sources of data that can help drivers and fleets become safer, more productive and more profitable. It’s integrated with a new and improved version of the OnCommand Connection Advanced Remote Diagnostics system, which currently supports more than 300,000 vehicles of all makes and models. OnCommand Connection Advanced Remote Diagnostics provides not just comprehensive data on each vehicle’s health, but also easy-to-follow fault code action plans, all served up in a convenient web-based portal in a dashboard format.

OnCommand Connection Telematics and Advanced Remote Diagnostics are also integrated with OnCommand Connection Electronic Driver Log (EDL), which automates federal Hours of Service compliance requirements that are mandated for all heavy-duty trucks by December 18, 2017. OnCommand Connection Electronic Driver Log also aides in fuel tax reporting, vehicle inspection reports, vehicle idling reports and vehicle trip mapping history.

OnCommand Connection Telematics carries no contract signup fee and no termination fee.

OnCommand Connection Telematics, OnCommand Connection Advanced Remote Diagnostics and the OnCommand Connection Electronic Driver Log app are available at participating International Truck dealers and to all HDA Truck Pride members. The Electronic Driver Log app is available in both the Google® Play Store and the Apple® iTunes Store.

To learn more about OnCommand Connection, visit www.OnCommandConnection.com.