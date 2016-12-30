Nation Safe Drivers Donates $5,000 to the Survivor Fund

The International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum has announced that Nation Safe Drivers (NSD) presented a donation of $5,000 to the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum’s Survivor Fund to coincide with the Baltimore Tow Show. The funds will provide financial support to families of those lost in the line of service.

“The Survivor Fund helps provide immediate financial help to families affected by tragedy in the line of service and Nation Safe Drivers is proud to support this effort,” stated Patrick Nahoum, Network Manager for Nation Safe Drivers. “Our goal is to raise funds and awareness about the dangers faced by towing professionals across the country.”

Nation Safe Drivers began its relationship with the Survivor Fund more than seven years ago and has been a continuing supporter ever since. NSD relies on the services provided by the men and women of the towing industry and in turn gives back through support of programs such as the Survivor Fund.

“Nation Safe Drivers has been a longtime supporter of our Fund,” said Jeffrey Godwin, ITRHFM Board Member and Survivor Fund Committee Co-Chairman. “We are grateful for NSD’s continued generosity as we work to improve the financial position of the Fund and to increase the amount given to families when tragedy strikes.”

On average, close to 60 road service professionals are killed each year assisting stranded motorists on the side of busy roadways or performing their duties in towing and recovery. The Survivor Fund, founded in 2006 and managed by the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum, was started to offer financial support to the families that have lost a loved one in the line of service within the towing and road service industry. Since its inception, the Survivor Fund has approved and paid out over 150 claims to support families in their time of need due to tragic accidents.