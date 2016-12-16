Move Over Video by B/A Products Co.

A video by B/A Products Co., to bring awareness to Move Over laws and the dangers of the roadside, has garnered much attention from the towing industry — receiving 1,800 views on the Tow Times Facebook page.

The video, titled “It’s Easier to Move Over Than to Move On,” was done by the B/A Products creative team to “help the public see and feel what it’s like to be on a busy roadside by putting them in the shoes of a tower and what they might experience on any given day.”

Click here to view the video. For more about how and why the video was made visit baprod.com.