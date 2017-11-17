Miller Industries Supports Susan G. Komen Foundation with Pink Century 3212CX

Custom built with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in mind, Miller Industries produced a bright pink Century 3212CX wrecker on a Kenworth T440 chassis from MHC Kenworth of Chattanooga to help raise breast cancer awareness during the month of October. The truck was on display during events throughout the greater Chattanooga area as part of a partnership with the regional Susan G. Komen Foundation affiliate to help raise awareness for their annual Komen Chattanooga Race for the Cure event and promote general breast cancer awareness.

“Believe it or not, a big, bright-pink tow truck attracts a lot of attention going down the road.” said Todd Harless, marketing manager for Miller Industries. “For this reason we thought the truck would be a great resource to help the local Susan G. Komen affiliate promote their annual Chattanooga race and raise awareness for breast cancer.”

“The pink tow truck looks amazing and certainly attracted a lot of attention,” said Anita Stewart, director of Community Engagement for the Susan G. Komen Central Tennessee Affiliate. “Having the tow truck join us on-site during our promotional events led to more registrations for our race.”

In addition to using the pink tow truck to help promote the local Race for the Cure event in Chattanooga, Miller Industries plans to contribute $10,350 to the Susan G. Komen Central Tennessee affiliate with funds raised through their WeTow charity tow-hook bracelet program launched earlier this year.

