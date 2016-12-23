Miller Industries Donates $30,000 to Museum

The International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum announced today (December 23) that Miller Industries has presented a donation of $30,000 to the Museum.

Miller Industries holds two Rotator Schools annually at the Museum’s Learning Center. Proceeds from the schools are donated to the Museum as Miller Industries’ commitment to industry education and support.

“The International Towing and Recovery Museum thanks Miller Industries for this generous donation and the company’s unwavering support allowing us to serve an industry we love,” states a Museum press release.

Source: International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum