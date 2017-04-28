Miller Industries Celebrates 25 years of NTEA Membership

2017 marks Miller Industries 25th year of continuous membership to the National Truck Equipment Association (NTEA).

“The NTEA’s dedication to the work truck industry is in line with Miller’s dedication to the towing and recovery industry,” states a Miller Industries press release. “Miller Industries is proud of this accomplishment and is honored to be a continued member of the NTEA.”

For more information about Miller Industries and their products follow them on social media, visit their website at millerind.com or call 800-292-0330.

(Editor’s Note: The Association for the Work Truck Industry represents 1,800 companies that manufacture, distribute, install, sell and repair commercial trucks, truck bodies, truck equipment, trailers and accessories.)