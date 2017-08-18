Miller Industries Announces $20 Million Plant Expansion

Miller Industries Towing Equipment Inc. has announced a $20 million expansion to their existing wrecker manufacturing facility in Ooltewah, Tenn. Part of this expansion is the addition of an over 30,000 SQFT new paint facility to provide a significant increase in wrecker production ability. The state-of-the-art paint facility is equipped with high-tech temperature and moisture controls and an environmentally-friendly, dual-side downdraft air filtration and collection system. The addition of Miller’s new state-of-the-art paint facility comes in the wake of their latest environmental award from the Tennessee Association of Manufacturers. Increases in personnel were also necessary for each area of the preparation and painting process to staff the newly-expanded facility.

The Ooltewah plant expansion is part of a larger investment Miller Industries has committed to across their several U.S. based production facilities.