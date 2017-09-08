Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue Welcomes Jerr-Dan 50-60 Ton JFB Rotator

Jerr-Dan Corporation, an Oshkosh Corporation Company (NYSE:OSK) recently delivered a customized 50/60 Ton JFB Rotator specifically designed and built for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR). Jerr-Dan officially handed the rotator key to the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue team in July 2017 and it became the newest addition to the Miami- Dade Fire Rescue fleet.

“This is the first time the company has created a custom-made fire rescue apparatus that will be used for emergency and rescue response of Miami-Dade County’s Fire and Rescue efforts,” said Jeff Irr, Senior Director of Sales for Jerr-Dan. “This custom-made 50/60 Ton JFB Rotator is an example of Jerr-Dan’s commitment to offering the latest in innovation and expanding its product offering into a new industry such as Fire and Rescue. We are proud of our partnership with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and we are confident this partnership will enable us to help more fire rescue department across the country.”

Customized features of the Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue rotator include custom storage such as pull out tilt down shelving, integrated chain organizer, snatch block/shackle racks and rescue tool mounts to organize the specialized rescue rigging package and assorted rescue tools and equipment. Jerr-Dan has also added custom fire department elements that include adherence to National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) lighting and siren standards as well as fire department-specific cab seating.

“The addition of this Jerr-Dan Rotator to our fire rescue fleet will allow us to provide a life-saving resource for the out of the ordinary technical rescues we encounter across our vast service area,” said Dave Downey, Fire Chief of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

