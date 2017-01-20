MercurySend – Text Message for Business

MercurySend enables users to send text messages to customers and staff from the web. Towing companies can send and receive communications from roadside customers. Once logged in to MercurySend, dispatch can create personalized messages or send template messages directly without repeated calls and voicemail.

MecurySend allows towing companies to

Send follow-up texts to customers asking if they were satisfied with their service.

View customer replies in a message log for record-keeping and quality assurance.

Alert customers that a tow truck is on the way.

Send updates on ETA status and delays.

Send group texts to office staff and team members.

Take control of customer communications through MercurySend text message software to reduce customer complaint volume back to auto clubs and social media forums.

Texts are sent directly to customer’s cell phone number no matter what phone model or plan. MercurySend covers all cell phone networks in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information visit MercurySend.com.