Mark Anderson Passes

Tow Times has been notified that industry air cushion manufacturer, educator and contributor Mark Anderson died on October 21, 2017.

He was president of International Recovery Associates, a board member with the International Institute of Towing and Recovery and a 1998 inductee into the International Towing Hall of Fame.

He was an active contributor to the Towing and Recovery Association of America, served on the association’s education committee and was instrumental in creating levels 1, 2 and 3 of the National Driver Certification Program.

Further details and service arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Condolences can be sent to Mark’s wife, Deb Anderson, at 204 Chatham Road, Bristol, TN 37620.