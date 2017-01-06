Mag-Lok® Interconnectable Tool System from B/A Products

B/A Products Co. now offers the Mag-Lok® Interconnectable Tool System that saves valuable space, weight and streamlines the storage of your equipment. The system pairs industrial grade handles with interchangeable tool heads capable of standing up to the rigors of commercial use

Choose only the handle(s) that you need coupled with the job specific tool heads that you require.

Mag-Lok® provides a lifetime guarantee on all of its handles and tool heads. Made in the U.S.A.

For more information visit www.baprod.com.