MacieMay 2nd, 2017 | By Editorial Staff | Category: Tow Dogs
Macie is an 11-year-old Beagle that loves being at the shop and riding in the tow trucks at R&L Towing & Repair Vermontville, N.Y. She’s has been coming to the shop every day since she was a puppy.
Macie is our personal (and exceptional) door greeter. She loves to see all the people and greet them as they enter the shop. Macie is your everyday Beagle, but with a passion for coming to work. She is our #1 shop dog.
In business since 1992, R&L Towing & Repair is a family-operated business.
Caitlin Jones, Office Manager
Roger Symonds Jr., Vice President
R&L Towing & Repair
Vermontville, N.Y.