Macie is an 11-year-old Beagle that loves being at the shop and riding in the tow trucks at R&L Towing & Repair Vermontville, N.Y. She’s has been coming to the shop every day since she was a puppy.

Macie is our personal (and exceptional) door greeter. She loves to see all the people and greet them as they enter the shop. Macie is your everyday Beagle, but with a passion for coming to work. She is our #1 shop dog.

In business since 1992, R&L Towing & Repair is a family-operated business.

Caitlin Jones, Office Manager

Roger Symonds Jr., Vice President

R&L Towing & Repair

Vermontville, N.Y.