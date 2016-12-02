Lots of Emotions – Don’t Forget the Joy

Ever wonder how many emotions you go through in a day? I read that there are over 90 different, complex, varied and internal emotions we can experience. Emotions can be expressed by both verbal and nonverbal communication. Body language and, most importantly, facial expressions show emotions, which can then cause many actions and reactions.

Watching the emotions of others can help interpret what their “signals” can mean and determine how you respond and deal with your own complex emotional experiences. I believe it anger is the fastest emotion we have and it brings about many different responses from ourselves and others. How many times have you encountered someone who is upset and angry — through no fault of your own — and he or she looks like they are ready to explode? You almost feel like putting on armor to protect yourself emotionally.

Fear, confidence, calm, anger, shame, kindness, envy, contempt, disgust, happiness or joy, sadness, surprise, anticipation and trust — I can picture many facial expressions for each of these emotions, and they’re universal. You don’t have to know how to speak German or Chinese to know someone from Germany or China is happy or sad – you just need to see their facial expressions.

Stress of the holiday season, winter weather challenges and just running or working in a towing and recovery business can become overwhelming. Life is filled with negative emotions — but don’t forget the surprise of receiving a compliment, or the joy of watching your grandson dancing with Snoopy to the Peanuts Christmas song. Life is short — find the joy.