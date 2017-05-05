Kenworth’s TruckTech+ Video Showcases Remote Diagnostics, Service Management

Kenworth has produced a new video on the Kenworth TruckTech+ Remote Diagnostics and Service Management systems, which streamline communications, accelerate diagnostics and expedite service work to help maximize uptime for fleets and truck operators. Kenworth has produced a new video on the Kenworth TruckTech+ Remote Diagnostics and Service Management systems, which streamline communications, accelerate diagnostics and expedite service work to help maximize uptime for fleets and truck operators.

Kenworth TruckTech+ Remote Diagnostics provide engine health information for Class 8 Kenworths, equipped with PACCAR MX or Cummins diesel engines, to fleet managers and Kenworth dealers. The system diagnoses the problem and provides the recommended solution to the driver and fleet manager.

Today, more than 30,000 Kenworth Class 8 trucks are equipped with Kenworth Truck Tech+ Remote Diagnostics, which enables fleets to view real-time vehicle health in the PACCAR Solutions portal. Those Kenworth trucks have combined to travel over 1.5 billion miles.

This year, Kenworth is expanding TruckTech+ and the PACCAR Solutions portal to include TruckTech+ Service Management powered by Decisiv, which will enable fleets to approve repairs and monitor the service status for their individual trucks in real-time.

Kenworth TruckTech+ Service Management will also provide detailed chassis information, parts catalogs, service bulletins, parts and service promotions, as well as warranty and repair history to service technicians at Kenworth dealerships, helping them resolve issues more quickly and efficiently.

The back office integration of TruckTech+ Remote Diagnostics and TruckTech+ Service Management offers additional value-added data sharing for Kenworth chassis.