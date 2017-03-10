Kenworth T880 Now Available in All-Wheel Drive

Kenworth’s T880 is now available in an all-wheel drive configuration. The front drive axle is installed at the Kenworth factory, which speeds delivery time and saves cost.

“For severe duty applications where the ultimate in traction is required, our new configuration is a welcomed spec,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director. “We see our all-wheel drive T880 being used in oil fields, configured as an off-road crane, in utility and construction work, or used with municipalities and fire/rescue.”

The Marmon Herrington MT-22 front drive axle is available in a 6×6 or 8×8 Class 8 configuration with a capacity rating up to 22,000 lbs. The all-wheel drive configuration requires a Fabco transfer case and can be specified with Fabco’s one-speed TC-142 or two-speed TC-143 transfer case depending on customer requirements.

For more information visit www.kenworth.com.