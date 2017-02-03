Kenworth T680 and T880 Make Bendix ESP System Standard

Kenworth has announced that the Bendix® ESP® Electronic Stability Program is now standard on new Kenworth T680 and T880 tractors. Bendix ESP full stability meets the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s new electronic stability control (ESC) technology mandate, which goes into effect Aug. 1, 2017, on Class 8 tractors with tandem drive axles.

Kenworth T680 and T880 customers will receive, as standard, the Bendix 4S/4M configuration, which has four sensors and four modulators, and includes Bendix® Smart ATC™ Automatic Traction Control and Bendix ESP.

According to Bendix, its full stability technology is designed to help stabilize the vehicle during loss of control situations on dry, wet, snow and ice-covered roadways. In addition to using sensors that monitor lateral acceleration, as found on some roll-only systems, the Bendix ESP system also uses sensors to monitor steering angle and vehicle direction. This allows for detection of a vehicle’s impending loss of stability and automatic intervention through dethrottling of the engine and selective application of tractor steer and drive axle brakes, along with trailer brakes, helping the driver to maintain control of the vehicle in a variety of situations. Nearly 500,000 Bendix ESP systems have been delivered since the product debuted over a decade ago.

