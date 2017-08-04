After my mother passed we went through some of her things and wondered whether to give them to a family member or charity. My brother’s response was, “just throw it away.” I think that’s the mentality of today’s world when we don’t find something useful anymore. It seems even more so with abandoned vehicles.

How many times have you had a vehicle owner tell you, “I don’t want the car, you can have it.” Really? I don’t want your piece of (you know what) either. Why does the tower have to take the time and expense to get rid of a vehicle when the owner doesn’t give a (you know what.)

With regard to abandoned vehicles, the towing industry has been told that we need to “take the bad with the good.” That it’s “part of the job.” Well, I think that lately the bad has overtaken the good, as demonstrated by that often-heard vehicle owner’s response to being responsible for his or her car. “Just throw it away” is not the answer.

I find it ironic that the Merriam-Webster dictionary lists the definition of the word “abandoned” as “left by the owner – as in abandoned car.”