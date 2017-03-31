Just Another Day in ParadiseMar 31st, 2017 | By Editorial Staff | Category: Geri Roskopf's Blog
The lyrics to Phil Vassar’s song “Just Another Day in Paradise” begin with:
The kids screaming, phone ringing
Dog barking at the mailman bringing
That stack of bills – overdue
Good morning baby, how are you?
Got a half hour, quick shower
Take a drink of milk but the milk’s gone sour
My funny face makes you laugh
Twist the top on and I put it back
There goes the washing machine
Baby, don’t kick it
I promise I’ll fix it
Long about a million other things
Well, it’s ok. It’s so nice
It’s Just another day in paradise
I’m sure most of you can relate and actually picture where Phil Vassar is coming from, both in your personal and work life. It’s like if it’s not one thing (tow operator calling in sick) it’s another (a tow truck down and in the repair shop.) Yep, just another day in paradise.
The song continues:
Well, there’s no place that
I’d rather be
Well, it’s two hearts
And one dream
I wouldn’t trade it for anything
And I ask the lord every night
For just another day in paradise
When asked how are things going my husband usually replies: “Just another day in paradise.” Tongue in cheek, of course. He has this saying lettered on the front guard of one of our heavies, and on a small sign in his office along with another one with the saying, “happy wife, happy life.” Not sure if the tongue in cheek applies to that saying though. I’m pretty sure it applies to the lyrics of the song, aren’t you?
I’m looking forward to the Florida Tow Show next month where I’ll find a piece of paradise with some fun in the sun, but like Phil Vassar says, for today I wouldn’t trade it for anything.
Hope today you too have just another day in paradise.