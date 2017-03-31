The lyrics to Phil Vassar’s song “Just Another Day in Paradise” begin with:

The kids screaming, phone ringing

Dog barking at the mailman bringing

That stack of bills – overdue

Good morning baby, how are you?

Got a half hour, quick shower

Take a drink of milk but the milk’s gone sour

My funny face makes you laugh

Twist the top on and I put it back

There goes the washing machine

Baby, don’t kick it

I promise I’ll fix it

Long about a million other things

Well, it’s ok. It’s so nice

It’s Just another day in paradise

I’m sure most of you can relate and actually picture where Phil Vassar is coming from, both in your personal and work life. It’s like if it’s not one thing (tow operator calling in sick) it’s another (a tow truck down and in the repair shop.) Yep, just another day in paradise.

The song continues:

Well, there’s no place that

I’d rather be

Well, it’s two hearts

And one dream

I wouldn’t trade it for anything

And I ask the lord every night

For just another day in paradise

When asked how are things going my husband usually replies: “Just another day in paradise.” Tongue in cheek, of course. He has this saying lettered on the front guard of one of our heavies, and on a small sign in his office along with another one with the saying, “happy wife, happy life.” Not sure if the tongue in cheek applies to that saying though. I’m pretty sure it applies to the lyrics of the song, aren’t you?

I’m looking forward to the Florida Tow Show next month where I’ll find a piece of paradise with some fun in the sun, but like Phil Vassar says, for today I wouldn’t trade it for anything.

Hope today you too have just another day in paradise.