Jim Stepp Passes

The following is a message from the family of well-known Florida towing industry veteran Jim Stepp of Stepp’s Towing and Heavy Transport of Central Florida. Jim Stepp was a founding stockholder of Tow Times magazine and a founding member of the Professional Wrecker Operators of Florida.

“It is with deep sorrow we must share the passing of our Founder Jim Stepp. His presence in the walls of this business he loved will be missed beyond measure, but his legacy will remain strong as we continue to move forward honoring his vision. He will be deeply missed by his family, his Stepp’s Towing family and friends and, without question, the towing industry.

“Thank you for the outpouring of well wishes, prayers and support we’ve already received during this difficult time.”

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.