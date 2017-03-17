Jerr-Dan® Launches Online Store

Jerr-Dan® Corporation, an Oshkosh Corporation company (NYSE:OSK) has announced the launch of their new online store www.jerrdanshop.com, which offers a selection of clothes and accessories for the everyday tower. The easy-to-navigate retail store offers apparel including men’s, ladies and youth t-shirts, a signature hoodie, headwear and an accessories section featuring items for the everyday life of a tow operator. The store also features the brand’s most popular item, Jerr-Dan® socks.

“The merchandise available on the online store has been designed with the tower’s way of life in mind,” said Ashley Soverns, marketing communications manager. “We are excited to be offering the towing industry an online retail store that caters to customers and fans of the towing industry with items that appeal to them while affording function with a sense of fashion.”

Customers who purchase items online will receive free shipping from April 1-20, 2017. For more information or to shop online visit www.jerrdanshop.com.