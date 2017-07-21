Jerr-Dan Expands Tow Support Service

Jerr-Dan Corporation, an Oshkosh Corporation Company (NYSE:OSK) has expanded its Tow Support program by adding district service managers providing regional coverage and carrying and stocking more parts in inventory. Tow Support supports customers after the initial purchase, encompassing all aspects of customer service including parts stocking, accessories, warranty, technical support, training and service.

“Tow Support is all about keeping our customers up and running in a faster more efficient way,” said Mike VanAken, Director for Jerr-Dan Aftermarket Support. “Tow Support demonstrates our commitment to our distributors and gives them the right tools to exceed their customers’ expectations.”

Jerr-Dan’s Tow Support program consists of an expanded parts and accessories catalog to keep customers’ up-to-date on the tools, parts, and accessories the company has to offer, full regional coverage of district service managers to provide customers with faster, more efficient ways to receive assistance, a technical publications library offering guides and manuals that can be downloaded online and a Jerr-Dan new product warranty.

