I’ve been employed at different types of businesses throughout my life, and I believe I’ve learned a few things about being both an employee and a boss along the way. I started babysitting when I was 12. While at the time I didn’t consider myself an employee I learned valuable lessons about responsibility, negotiating and discipline.

At 16, I got a job as a cashier at a local grocery store. I hardly ever saw the owners, or my bosses: two brothers who definitely had different views on running a business. But I had a wonderful supervisor. She was fair, patient and pretty cool for an old person, (remember, I was a teenager and mean no disrespect.) She greeted customers with an open smile and took time to really get to know them and their families. I learned a lot about customer service from her.

After high school I got a job at a bank in the bookkeeping department. My boss was a single woman who loved horses and cats. Although she had a quiet demeanor, she was a stern boss who expected my work to be done efficiently and accurately. She was easy to talk to, and kept her cool when addressing problems or concerns.

The first couple of years I was married I worked three jobs — still part-time at the bank, balancing the daily books for my in-laws who owned an RV business and doing the book work for our own service and towing company. While I didn’t think of my in-laws as bosses I learned a lot from them about how to run a business. They worked hard for what they had, but also gave back to the community and family time was important.

I learned a few things as an employee, and now that I’m a boss, there’s another thing I’ve learned: Never stop learning.