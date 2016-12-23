It’s a Special Time

Holidays are special times to be with family and friends to celebrate, relax and have a good time. For those of you in the towing and recovery industry, how many of those holidays have you been able to do that?

The schedule of 24/7 and 365 takes its toll not only on those working but their significant others and their families. I know all about that because I’ve been in this business for many years.

Let’s take the Christmas holiday, the most wonderful time of the year, right?

Who does the shopping, wrapping, cooking, cleaning and still has laundry and dishes to do?

Who gets the kids to practice or sits anxiously watching the door to see if you’ll show up for the Christmas concert or play?

Who works 10 to 12 hours a day because a winter storm came in — and still needs to get everything done?

Who’s feeling anxious, stressed, worried, lonely, resentful, overwhelmed, angry and — especially — guilty? Guilty because you know your husband is working his butt off too, but feeling resentful because everything falls on your shoulders — again.

Guys, I think for the most part your wife, girlfriend or significant other is very understanding when it comes to what’s expected of your job as a towing professional. But remember: work is important — it pays the bills, puts a roof over your head and keeps food on the table — but it doesn’t replace the quality time and memories of being with those you love during holidays, birthdays, anniversaries, etc. A simple “thanks for understanding” goes a long way. Asking “what can I do to help?” goes a long way. A hug, special card or gift goes a long way.

The Christmas message of wishing love, hope, peace and joy is universal. Wishing you all of these and more at this special time of year.