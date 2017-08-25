Benjamin Franklin said, “Believe none of what you hear and only half of what you see.”

How many of us hear or read news about recent or important events and right away form our opinions? We often think that the news must be true. But I believe old Ben had it right: Taking what you hear and see to be correct at first glance is a mistake.

Today, the news reported about our fellow towers and the towing and recovery industry seems to me to be more opinionated than fact-checked. Isn’t there another old saying about innocent until proven guilty? It might be the reverse in today’s world.

Unverified opinions are dangerous and our human weakness to believe what we read and hear as “it must be true” is instrumental in self-deception, and is easily exploited for the deception of others. Kind of like the “telephone” game, the end result is never what the first person heard and passed on.

We need to realize that what’s being reported is from that person’s perspective. We need to take the “walk a mile in their shoes” approach to really understand and know for ourselves. Do some research, hear multiple sides to get different perspectives and don’t be afraid to ask questions. We need to understand the difference between opinion and fact. Through your experience, reason and common sense you can find what or who is reliable and insightful.

Abraham Lincoln said, “I do not think much of a man who is not wiser today than he was yesterday.” When you hear news being reported about our fellow towers and the towing and recovery industry and think it must be true, question your beliefs. Let’s all challenge ourselves to dig a little deeper.