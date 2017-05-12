ISUZU’s All-New Class 6 Truck

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc. has announced that production of its all-new entry in the Class 6 medium-duty truck segment—the 2018 Isuzu FTR. The F-Series truck, which will be assembled at a new 85,000-square-foot Spartan Motors facility in Charlotte, Michigan, will have a starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $82,180.

“The all-new FTR is truly a game-changer,” said Shaun Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America. “This truck’s combination of low-cab-forward design and Class 6 GVWR gives it fantastic maneuverability and visibility along with the ability to carry more cargo than a conventional Class 6 truck. Its four-cylinder diesel engine is environmentally friendly and gives the truck outstanding fuel efficiency. Its class-leading warranty gives its owners peace of mind. And it’s an Isuzu Truck, a name that is synonymous with dependability, durability and low cost of ownership.”

The FTR will be powered by the Isuzu 4HK1-TC 5.2-liter turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine which now carries a B-10 durability rating of 375,000 miles. This represents an increase of 65,000 miles from the engine’s previous 310,000-mile B-10 rating.

Other technical highlights:

 The FTR’s turbocharged Isuzu 5.2-liter 4HK1-TC engine generates 520 lbs.-ft. of torque at 1,650 rpm and 215 horsepower at 2,500 rpm

 The engine is mated to an Allison 2550 RDS six-speed automatic transmission with power take-off (PTO) capability

 The front axle has a capacity of 12,000 pounds, while the rear axle has a capacity of 19,000 pounds

 GVWR is 25,950 pounds

 11R22.5 tires are fitted to 22.5″ × 8.25″ steel wheels

Because of its low-cab-forward configuration and clean back-of-cab design, the FTR can provide more cargo space within a given overall length than comparable conventional Class 6 trucks.

Eight wheelbase lengths, ranging from 152 to 248 inches, will accommodate bodies from 14 feet to 30 feet, allowing for a wide variety of body applications.

The FTR’s low-cab-forward design also dramatically increases visibility and markedly improves maneuverability.

The FTR cab’s wide step and wide-opening doors allow easy entry to the spacious interior of Isuzu’s exclusive Hexapod cab, which features three-across seating and extra space for storage behind the seats.

 Three-year/unlimited mileage powertrain limited warranty

 Four-year/unlimited mileage perforation from corrosion limited warranty.

For more information call 866-441-9638 or visit www.isuzucv.com.