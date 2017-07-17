ISUZU Produces 40,000th N-Series Gasoline Truck

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc. announced on June 9 that the 40,000th gasoline-powered Isuzu N-Series truck was produced at the Spartan Motors, Inc. facility in Charlotte, Mich. The truck rolled off the line Thursday, June 8, 2017.

“From April 2015 to June 2016—a span of 15 months—we went from 20,000 to 30,000 gas-powered Isuzu trucks produced in Charlotte,” said Shaun Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America. “Now, only twelve months later, another 10,000 N-Series gas trucks have been built.”

Assembly of Isuzu N-Series gas trucks began at Spartan in April 2011.

Isuzu N-Series gas trucks are powered by a Vortec 6.0-liter small-block V8 engine that produces 297 horsepower at 4,300 rpm and generates 372 lbs.-ft. of torque at 4,000 rpm. The powerplant is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission with double overdrive and lock-up torque converter for enhanced fuel economy and performance.

Isuzu also markets diesel-powered N-Series trucks, the Reach Van powered by Isuzu and the all-new Class 6 FTR, launched last month. Reach and FTR are also assembled by Spartan Motors.

