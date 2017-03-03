International Truck Launches 12.4L A26 Engine

International Truck has launched the new International® A26 engine to the Class 8 market. The A26 was developed through an initiative called Project Alpha, which brought together a new team of industry powertrain engineers. The initiative pursued an approach that emphasized simplicity over complexity and using only proven components to deliver uptime.

“Project Alpha has fundamentally changed how we design diesel engines,” said Bill Kozek, president, Truck and Parts. “The International A26 has been designed to address the rigorous demands of Class 8 truck customers. It’s been tested to extremes and meets a demanding B10 design life standard for an unprecedented 1.2 million miles.”

Built from the MAN D26 engine crankcase, the A26 produces up to 475 horsepower and 1,750 lb.-ft. of torque from a design that’s 600-700 lbs. lighter than a traditional 15L big bore engine.

Utilizing a titanium compressor wheel with a simplified single-stage design, the A26 features a variable geometry turbocharger that reduces complexity and enhances reliability. Larger piston pins, connecting rods and bushings help optimize load distribution for enhanced durability, while smaller piston cooling jets increase oil pressure to improve lubrication, increasing oil change service intervals up to 70,000 miles.

At 2,299 lbs., the A26 is the lightest engine in its class — 55 pounds lighter than the engine it replaces, and enables 200 pounds of additional weight reduction in vehicle-mounted components. Its Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI) crankcase has greater strength and fatigue resistance than traditional gray iron. Composite valve covers and shot-peened aluminum flywheel housing help deliver weight savings over traditional solutions.

Engineered to deliver up to five percent greater fuel economy, the A26 has a simplified air management system, featuring a new Variable Geometry Turbocharger. Fuel injection pressure is maximized by the engine’s 2,500 bar (36,300 psi) high pressure common rail fuel system. Coupled with new cylinder head coolant passages that are 50 percent less restrictive to reduce parasitic loss to the water pump, the A26 reduces both fuel consumption and emissions.

The A26’s sculpted crankcase, which is isolated with the oil pan through a specially designed rubber gasket, absorbs vibration and reduces harshness for a quieter in-cab experience. The engine’s six-blade fan, specially designed gear teeth and calibration and programming are built to reduce engine noise.

The A26 is backed by a two-year, unlimited mile warranty and available for order in the International® LT™ Series of long-haul vehicles and RH™ Series of regional haul vehicles.

For more information visit www.Navistar.com.