International Towing Museum Hires New Executive Director 

The International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum (www.towingmuseum.com) has announced that Chattanooga native Dena Franklin has joined the team as Executive Director. Dena’s resume includes over 25 years of operations and businesses development experience. As a long-time small business owner, she possesses a full-complement of skills in finance, legal, administrative, networking and marketing.

Franklin’s career began in a family owned business within the construction industry, motivating her to earn a dual degree in Mechanical and CAD/CAM Engineering Technology. Dena is a cross-functional collaborator with a strong commitment to team environment dynamics and growth. Her recent professional achievements include Trail Blazer honors, President’s Council Member, and consecutive board of director roles within the direct sales industry.

“The fact that I’m a newcomer promotes a clear vision of the towing and recovery industry; allowing it to be seen from the outside in as we build new relationships, nurture existing ones, and take the museum to its next level,” Franklin said. “I’m eager to learn and share the history, honor the men and women who are a part of it, and continue the growth of this well-respected institution.”

“Dena’s business experience will bring a new set of eyes that will take us into the future,” said museum president George Connolly. “We would like to thank Angela for her vision of the museum and the contributions she has made.”

Editor’s Note: Angela Roper was the prior executive director of the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum.

For more information phone 423-267-3132. Visit www.towingmuseum.com.

Source: International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum