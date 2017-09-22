International Towing Museum Board of Directors Election Results

The International Towing Museum has announced the results of the 2017 Board of Directors election. The election process for the nine board positions ran from September 1, 2017, through September 14, 2017.

The winners of the election are: Patrick Nahoum, Shane A. Coleman, John Weaver, Lee Roberts, Bert King, James Jennings, John Kupchin, Michael Porter and Geoff Russell.

“We have a significant amount of work to do as we continue the efforts of the leaders who came before and bring growth to the mission of the museum,” stated Bill Gratzianna, president of the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum. “Our members represent many of the best and brightest our industry has to offer.”

“Museum board members are required to attend board meetings both in person and by electronic means. There are many aspects of the museum governed by the board including the museum, Hall of Fame, Survivor Fund and the Wall of the Fallen. Many new initiatives are underway and the incoming board members will be a part of an exciting time in the museum’s history,” stated an earlier museum press release.

Visit internationaltowingmuseum.org.