Integrated Truck Steps for International 4300 Models

“With the tall cab height on most newer International 4300 Series Trucks, many towers experience problems when having to transport a stranded motorist along with their disabled vehicle,” states a press release from In The Ditch™ Towing Products.“ With the distance between the two steps, many people have trouble trying to climb into the cab on the passenger side.”

Adding an additional step greatly reduces the distance, In The Ditch says, and adds to customers comfort and safety.

In The Ditch™ has released products ITD1571 (for most 2015 and 2016 International 4300s), and now the newly-designed ITD7308 Integrated Truck Step for 2017 models. The easy-to-install panel provides an additional third step in the middle making it easier to enter and exit the cab.

The step features In The Ditch’s non-slip step surface and is constructed of aluminum to prevent rust and give trucks a custom appearance.

Visit www.intheditch.com to find your nearest In The Ditch distributor.