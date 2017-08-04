Industry’s First On-Floor Safety Theater at the Tennessee Tow Show

Industry’s First On-Floor Safety Theater at the Tennessee Tow ShowAug 4th, 2017 | By Editorial Staff | Category: Spotlight
Don’t miss the industry’s first on-floor safety theater at the 2017 Tennessee Tow Show, September 14-16 at the Chattanooga Convention Center, Chattanooga, Tenn. The safety theater is free to registered show attendees.
Tennessee Tow Show attendees will enjoy a 10- to 12-minute safety video approximately every hour during exhibit times. Topics will include:
- Hybrid and electric vehicles
- Dressing properly for roadside safety
- Distracted driving
- And more
Visit TennesseeTowShow.com for details about this year’s show, to view a full schedule, reserve your discounted hotel room, pre-purchase seminar passes at a discounted rate and to register your truck in the beauty contest.
Questions? Contact Christine Weaver at 407-406-6848 or cweaver@towtimesmag.com.