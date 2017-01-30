I Need a Carrot

I’m in a rut. Just don’t have energy to do anything. I need some kind of carrot or incentive to get me going as I look at all of the stuff I should and need to be doing – like boxing up and putting away the end-of-the-year paperwork and getting things ready for filing taxes. Yuck.

When faced with doing something you don’t like to do procrastination settles in and you tell yourself, “I’ll get to it tomorrow.” To get even a little bit motived you need to ask yourself, why you need to do it. I think the carrot for why I need to get my tax papers together for my accountant would be the fact if I don’t the IRS will be knocking at my door and slapping penalties on me.

I like the quote from motivational speaker, Zig Zigler: “People often say motivation doesn’t last. Well, neither does bathing, that’s why we recommend it daily.” I’d better get the carrot in front of me daily to help get a can do attitude in place.