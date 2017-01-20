I Can’t Do it All by Myself

I think I’m pretty organized, although if you saw my desk right now you might shake your head thinking “really?” Well… okay — at least it’s an organized mess.

A few years back when I became the president of WTRAA, the Women of the Towing and Recovery of America, the organization needed some organization.

While I’d been on the WTRAA board for a few years, I was humbled to be voted in as the president of an association that is such an advocate for women in the towing and recovery industry, an association that believes strongly in the education of our children by offering WTRAA scholarships, and supports all towers and members of the Towing and Recovery Association of America. I didn’t think I was qualified to be president of WTRAA, but because I believe in the organization and what it stands for, I knew I had to give it a try.

That decision was the best — and at times, I thought — the worst I’d ever made. Being in a leadership role puts you out there for all to observe, criticize, make judgements, give their own opinions and watch to see if you fail or succeed. It also allow you to learn to accept challenges and grow from them.

I quickly learned that I couldn’t do everything myself and I needed the help and advice not only from my board but from past leaders and members of the towing and recovery industry. I came to learn that to move forward I had to stick to my convictions and what I felt was the right thing to do. When you believe in something you work hard to make it succeed. The encouragement of other women and leaders in the industry kept me going, and the many friendships I made is one of the best things to come out from my term as WTRAA president.

Lesson learned: You can’t do everything by yourself. Sometimes you need to ask for help.

That doesn’t make you weak; it shows you’re smart.