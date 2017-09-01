I’m sure most of us have had a feeling of hopelessness — a time when we were brought to our knees, not knowing if we will ever be able to get up again. Wondering why – why me, why now — just why?

Sometimes there are no words or reasoning behind the “why.” I’ve found that over the years of all the ups and downs in my personal life, and running my towing business, the one word that helps me handle difficult situations is hope.

“Hope” – a confidence and expectation or belief that what is wanted can be had, or that events will turn out for the best; something good that is desired will happen. “Hope against hope” – to continue to hope when there is no sufficient reason to do so.

The devastation of Hurricane Harvey has brought to many that feeling of hopelessness. But every day I’m reading about how the towing and recovery community is coming together to help those in need. In our industry, we help those in need on a daily basis, only now towers are giving that extra light of hope to others when their world has been turned upside down.

My hope is that when people see that our industry is willing to help in their times of need and despair, they can feel hopeful again.

So proud of my fellow towers for being hooked on helping, hooked on giving hope.