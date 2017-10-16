Corey Conrady of Stanley’s Wrecker Service in Enid, Okla., submitted photos of their tow dogs Hemmi and Kya in September 2016. “Hemmi is a 10-year-old [male] German shepherd. Kya is a three-year-old [female] German shepherd,” Corey wrote. “Both hang out in the office and salvage yard.”

Sadly, Corey notified us recently that Hemmi passed away in late July. “He was a great dog that loved his life at the wrecker yard and towing,” Corey writes. “Stanley’s Wrecker Service of Enid and Perry, Okla., has been in business for over 30 years, serving North West, North, Panhandle, and Central Oklahoma primarily, in addition to Southern Kansas and Texas Panhandle. We have a fleet of 16 wreckers ranging from Dodge pickups to heavy wreckers. We also have a compliment of 20 pieces of equipment from semi-tractors, trailers, loader, skid steers, service trucks, dozer and generator.”