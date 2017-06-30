Happy Birthday!

I’m giving myself a birthday present today. Sorry, but I’m not writing about anything that has to do with towing, just a few thoughts on celebrating birthdays, or as the dictionary states: “The anniversary of one’s birth.”

As you may have guessed, today is my birthday. While my body says I’m getting older, my brain — not so much. My motto lately has been, “one day at a time.” I think that’s a good way of living and celebrating each day of life.

Here’s some quotes that I think sum up growing older:

“Age is strictly a case of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.” — Jack Benny

“You were born an original. Don’t die a copy.” — John Mason

“You can’t help getting older, but you don’t have to get old.” — George Burns.

“Age is just a number, and when life gives you birthdays – eat cake.” — Unknown. (I would add wine and chocolate.)

Some people say, “it’s just another day,” and they’re correct. But it’s another day of celebrating the one and only you. Take it from Betty White: “The older you get, the better you get … unless you’re a banana.”