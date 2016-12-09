Hall of Fame Nominations Now Being Accepted

Hall of Fame Nominations Now Being AcceptedDec 9th, 2016 | By Editorial Staff | Category: Spotlight
The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame & Museum is now accepting Hall of Fame nominations.
The deadline to submit nominations is December 31, 2016.
For more information and to download a nomination form, visit www.internationaltowingmuseum.org and select “Hall of Fame” or call 423-267-3132.
The new Executive Officers of the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum are:
President: George Connolly, Arvada, Colo.
First Vice President: Donna Brock-Mesaros, Milford, Ohio
Second Vice President: Kevin Fox, Ft. Myers, Fla.
Treasurer: Norbert Bertling, Coralville, Iowa
Secretary: Steve Welchel, Marietta, Ga.
Two newly appointed Board of Directors:
Frank Ennis, Fla.
Kipp Felice, Tenn.