Grand Opening of Navistar’s Melrose Park Used Truck Reconditioning Facility

Navistar recently held the Grand Opening of its Used Truck Reconditioning Center (Reconditioning Center) in Melrose Park, Ill. With the closure and sale of the Indianapolis Center, Navistar reviewed potential replacement options and decided on co-locating to the Melrose Park prototype and testing facility near Chicago. “One of the greatest advantages of a centralized reconditioning center is the ability to work hand-in-hand with the on-site Product Engineering and Prototype Team in order to fully understand product durability and use this knowledge to provide the highest level of service to our customers.” said Jeff Heichel, vice president, Used Truck Operations, Navistar.

A centralized Reconditioning Center supports Used Truck activities by examining the Diamond Renewed reconditioning process to ensure a consistent product is available to all International Dealers and Navistar’s own 15 Used Truck Sales Centers. Additional benefits of the Reconditioning Center include the ability to handle large transactions in a timely fashion, ensure quality improvements and meet internal cost targets.

The Reconditioning Center in Melrose Park is fully scalable to meet demands and includes a wash bay, detailing and paint booth, welding room and a parts storage area. “We worked with the Local UAW to structure a competitive agreement which facilitated the work coming to Melrose,” said Kevin Turner, director of reconditioning operations, Used Truck Organization, Navistar. “I’m very proud of our team for completing the move in record time and in line with Navistar’s lean principles.”

Navistar plans to relocate its nearby International Used Truck Sales Center to its Melrose Park facility in the new year, creating a flagship location that incorporates full range capabilities provided by the new Reconditioning Center.

Additional information about Navistar is available at www.Navistar.com.