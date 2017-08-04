“Good to Give Back” Week Highlights Jerr-Dan’s 45th Anniversary

Jerr-Dan Corporation, an Oshkosh Corporation company (NYSE:OSK) is celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2017. As part of its anniversary activities, the company is encouraging its employees to volunteer and give back to the community, engaging with charities and nonprofit organizations through service projects nationwide. In honor of Oshkosh Corporation’s 100th anniversary, approximately 40 Jerr-Dan team members are committed to making positive contributions and dedicate an entire week to corporate citizenship.

“Because we’re proud of our 45-year track record of business in the towing and recovery industry, our team members want to be good citizens, like our fellow towers, and give back to the community that has given us so much,” said Richard del Campo, vice president, general manager at Jerr-Dan Corporation. “As an industry-leading technology and innovation company, we pride ourselves in building and sustaining healthy communities in which we live and work.”

As part of the company’s week of community service Jerr-Dan team members will be donating their time to a variety of charitable institutions and nonprofits by engaging in the following community services activities: building affordable homes in partnership with low-income families; cleaning up neighborhood parks across towns and beautifying neighborhoods; teaching English and participating in local reading programs and schools.

