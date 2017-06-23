When an anniversary or birthday comes along do you ever think where did the time go? That’s what I thought this past weekend. The Wisconsin Towing Association celebrated its 50th anniversary. Fifty years. Where did the time go?

The 50th Anniversary was a golden opportunity to celebrate in style. The Wisconsin Towing Association’s annual tow show is small compared to other tow shows, but this year’s festivities proved to be a big deal.

Tow trucks from all over kept arriving and flagged in to park. Over 170 pieces of equipment, from antique tow trucks to rotators. were displayed, many decked out with amazing graphics, fancy chrome, polished and shined to perfection. An aerial drone view of the truck parking and vendor areas was unbelievable.

Friday night started out with opening ceremonies and the raising of the American flag between two rotators accompanied by the song, “I’m Proud to be an American,” followed by a WTA member singing the National Anthem. Over 400 hungry people were served at a pig roast and then, unfortunately, the rain came in. While that put a damper on the light show, the rain stopped just in time to bring the anniversary celebration in with a bang — an amazing fireworks display.

Saturday brought a chance to visit vendor displays, watch demonstrations and to get a photo and autograph from Highway Thru Hell star, Jamie Davis; he even brought the famous, Holmes 850, the Mighty Moe, to the show. The Saturday night banquet was fun and entertaining – giving out trophies and making the winners of the working truck and beauty contests happy they put in the extra work and time.

Sunday started out with the annual general and board meetings and ended with a tow truck parade through town and a picnic at the end of the parade route. Whew … a whirlwind weekend and celebration for sure. Here’s to another 50 years of Wisconsin towers “pulling together.”