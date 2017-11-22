I attended the tow show in Baltimore last weekend and with Thanksgiving right around the corner I was reminded why I should be giving thanks for the many blessings I have.

It was so nice to see the towing friends I’ve made from all over the country. Their smiles and hugs made my day. It was nice to see towers from Wisconsin — four were recognized and received awards. I was proud of them for that recognition. There was also a special photo opportunity of those same Wisconsin towers presenting a check, on behalf of the members of the Wisconsin Towing Association, in the amount of $7,500 to representatives from the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum and the Survivor Fund. Giving thanks for the ever-giving generosity of members of the WTA.

As towing company owners, when we’re away from the business for a while we rely on our employees to take care of business. I wouldn’t be able to enjoy time away – especially not answering the phone – without them stepping up. Giving thanks for great employees.

There’s a lot of negativity out there, and many things to get the blood pressure up — politics, bills, truck breakdown, an argument with your spouse — to name a few. Thanksgiving gives us an opportunity to reflect on the positives we have in our lives.

Giving thanks to all in this industry who help the motoring public and keep the roadways clear.

Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving.