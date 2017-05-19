Miller Industries Towing Equipment, Inc. has launched the WE TOW initiative “to raise awareness of the towing community’s support for many national charities as well as the good deeds towers provide within the communities they serve.”

Miller Industries is selling, through participating Miller Industries’ distributors, custom tow hook bracelets to help promote awareness of six national organizations: Susan G. Komen, DAV-Disabled American Veterans, Miracle League, Shriners Children’s Hospital, the International Towing & Recovery Museum and Hall of Fame and the Survivor Fund. Each bracelet is designed with an organization in mind. For instance, the Susan G. Komen bracelet is pink in color. Proceeds will be donated to these organization on behalf of the towing community at the end of the year.

Talk about “hooked on helping!” Each of us can give back one bracelet at a time, supporting and adding to the total given to these organizations. Purchasing and wearing the tow hook bracelets will be an awesome sign of support from the towing industry. Hopefully by wearing one of these unique bracelets you’ll be asked about it and have the opportunity to explain why are you’re wearing it.

Let’s all do our part. Guys, purchase several to give to your co-worker, wife or daughter. Ladies, pick out a couple of organizations to support and have a variety of colors to wear. I’m confident that members of the towing industry will prove to be, once again, the most giving and supportive people out there — giving back — one bracelet at a time.