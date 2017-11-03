FUSO Unveils All-Electric Truck and New Gas-Powered Truck

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America, Inc. (FUSO) has announced that as part of its move to offer the broadest line-up of Class 3–5 medium-duty trucks in the North American market it has released two new trucks to join its line of traditional diesel cabovers: The new eCanter all-electric medium-duty cabover, and its gasoline-fueled FE Series trucks.

Billed as the world’s first series-produced, all-electric Class 4 work truck, the first production models will be delivered to customers starting this year in the U.S., Europe and Japan, and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation is planning to deliver 500 units of this generation to customers within the next two years. Larger scale production is intended to start in 2019.

The addition of the gas-fueled powertrain to the FUSO FE Series also reflects a significant expansion of FUSO’s commercial-truck product line. All three FUSO models, the FE140, FE160 and FE180, will be powered by a PSI-GMPT Vortec Series 6.0L V8, coupled to an Allison 1000 6-speed automatic transmission making these the only gas trucks in their class to offer PTO capability. The new V8 gas engine models will also be the first FUSO vehicles to be assembled in the United States. Daimler’s Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation will perform the work at its Gaffney, SC, plant, using engines and transmissions built in the U.S., and chassis, cabs and axles sourced from FUSO in Europe and Japan.