FUSO Announces New Gasoline-Powered Cabovers

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck of America, Inc. (FUSO) has announced the development of a new gasoline powertrain for its FE Series medium-duty cabover trucks. This addition to the FUSO line reflects a significant expansion of the firm’s commercial truck product line.

All three FUSO models, the FE130, FE160 and FE180, will be powered by a PSI-GMPT Vortec Series 6.0L V8, coupled to a best-in-class Allison 1000 6-speed automatic transmission—making these the only gas trucks in their class to offer PTO capability.

The new V8 gas engine models will also be the first FUSO vehicles to be assembled in the United States. Daimler’s Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation will perform the work at its Gaffney, SC, plant, using engines and transmissions built in the U.S., and chassis, cabs and axles sourced from FUSO in Europe and Japan.

FUSO is offering this gas truck not only in Class 3 and 4, but also as the industry’s only Class 5 gas-powered model. Operators can take advantage of its best-in-class payload capacity when operating this larger truck. Customer trials for the new FE Series gas trucks are scheduled to start in 4Q2017, with full market launch to follow in 1Q2018, as 2019 model year.

Otto Schmid, FUSO’s Director, Product Management, noted, “While the new VortecV8 represents a robust new powertrain for us, we are happy to report that we have adapted these drivetrains to our standard cab-chassis configurations—so customers and upfitters will find the same familiar 33.5” wide frame, same body attachment capability, wheelbases, cab-to-axle dimensions, and box sizes as they’ve enjoyed with our low-cost-of-ownership turbocharged diesel cabovers. And using the Allison transmission has allowed us to offer the only gas-powered trucks with provision for powering auxiliary equipment like reefers and liftgates via optional PTO capability.”

For more information visit www.mitfuso.com.