Friday Fun

Friday FunFeb 24th, 2017 | By Editorial Staff | Category: Geri Roskopf's Blog
While these quotes and sayings are not specifically related to towing, I thought they might bring a little fun to Friday:
Who teaches learns.
Attitude is not about whether the glass if half full or half empty, it’s about who is paying for the next round.
Never turn down a breath mint.
“There is no greater happiness than freedom from worry, and there is no greater wealth than contentment.” – Lao Tsu, Chinese philosopher
County to pay $250,000 to advertise lack of funds.
Federal agents raid gun shop, find weapons.
Typhoon rips through cemetery – hundreds are dead.
Something went wrong in jet crash, experts say.
“If I had asked people what they wanted they would have said faster horses.” — Although attributed to Henry Ford, it is actually of unknown origin.
Sign above a urinal – We aim to please, you aim too please.
From the boss:
The only place where “success” comes before “work” is in the dictionary.
If you’ve got time to lean, you’ve got time to clean.
Don’t sell the steak, sell the sizzle.
A boss: Someone who’s early when you’re late and late when you’re early.